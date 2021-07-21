Star editorial: St. Helena water penalties pose $2.9 million question

The city should consider buying them in bulk at wholesale and then giving them to water customers at little or no charge.

Second, we urge the city to determine the cause of the biggest overages and work with customers to decrease their consumption. The city should invest in technology to detect leaks and alert customers as soon as possible.

Third, empower yourself.

Incorporate water conservation into your family’s routine. Have a contest to see who can take the quickest shower and still come out smelling like a rose. Make it fun.

Ask your neighbors how they’re conserving water. Tell them what’s worked for you. Be sure the water department (968-2745) knows how many people are in your household so your ration is calculated correctly.

The city can help by acquiring and distributing more conservation kits containing low-flow shower heads and the like. Passing them out at the Farmers’ Market is a good start, but pass them out at the Chamber summer concerts too. Go door to door at Stonebridge and Vineyard Valley.

The city needs to send the message that it is a proactive partner and supporter, the captain leading an all-hands-on-deck conservation effort.