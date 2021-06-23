Star editorial: St. Helena's water plan long overdue

In an ideal world, St. Helena would have comprehensive, up-to-date policies concerning affordable housing, hotel development, infrastructure financing, and water. And they would have been written in 2010.
Alas, we can’t finance a Mills Lane storm drain, let alone a time machine. So let’s focus on the present.
Spending an hour with City Councilmember Lester Hardy, City Manager Mark Prestwich and Interim City Engineer John Wanger left us reassured that St. Helena is heading in the right direction on water, even though we’re frustrated that it took a severe drought to get things moving.
Events are occurring at three levels: staff, council and us.
At the staff level, officials are working behind the scenes on a comprehensive water security framework that will bring together the city’s various water-related initiatives. That document should come before the council for feedback and refinement on July 27.
The staff already worked with consultants to develop water allocations and penalties that incentivize conservation and treat all customer classes fairly. Those should have been in place already, but better late than never.
At the council level, an ad hoc committee consisting of Hardy and Mayor Geoff Ellsworth is helping with that framework and also updating the city’s water management policies to reflect the current understanding of how climate change is affecting St. Helena’s water supply.
Hardy said climatologists aren’t predicting that average rainfall will decrease, but it will become more unpredictable. We should expect more multi-year drought cycles like the one we’re experiencing now, followed by long periods of higher-than-average rainfall.
Hardy and Ellsworth will also draw on data from the Napa County Groundwater Sustainability Agency to explore largely unanswered questions about the relationship between groundwater extraction and stream flows. That will probably result in new protocols surrounding the use of the Stonebridge wells.
Again, it would have been nice to settle the matter before we got sued over it, but in this case the policy hinges on cutting-edge hydrological questions that are best answered in the context of the entire watershed, not just St. Helena.
Hardy was already instrumental in reframing the city’s water emergency triggers to acknowledge that Bell Canyon Reservoir won’t magically refill every October. We’re confident he can guide the council toward a reasonable, evidence-based groundwater policy.
We were encouraged to learn that St. Helena should be able to buy at least 145 acre-feet from Napa, on top of the 600 acre-feet guaranteed by our contract. That’s less than the 200 acre-foot option we can exercise in normal years, but it’s better than nothing given the pressure Napa is experiencing due to reduced deliveries from the State Water Project.
We went into Friday’s meeting hoping for ambitious plans to expand the city’s water portfolio. Hardy tempered our expectations, noting that local water systems throughout California are looking for more sources.
Any new sources we’re able to secure amid such a strained water marketplace should be considered a “bonus,” Hardy said, but they won’t be the centerpiece of our water strategy.
Instead, he called our attention to the recycled water that will be produced at the upgraded wastewater treatment plant. It will be non-potable but perfect for irrigation and industrial use.
The city doesn’t have the infrastructure to distribute that water to customers, but purple pipe installed as part of the Farmstead hotel project will at least get it to Crane Park. That’s 15 acre-feet of demand that will no longer have to be supplied by the main water system.
Additional distribution capabilities could deliver recycled water to College Avenue and beyond. Large commercial customers with thirsty landscaping might find it to be a cheap alternative to expensive city water.
And as for us, the customers? We’re just a hair over our conservation target, by 2 or 3 percent. In aggregate, non-residential customers are meeting the target while residential customers are just missing it.
At this rate, we should be able to avoid a Phase III water emergency, as long as next spring isn’t as dry as the last one.
Nonetheless, we need to maintain a long-term perspective. Let’s keep thinking about how to incorporate water conservation into our lifestyles on an ongoing basis, not just during droughts.
Indeed, St. Helena water customers have embraced conservation as a way of life at least since the last major water emergency in 2014, if not before.
Those customers might feel frustrated that it took this long for the city to stitch its water protocols and programs into a comprehensive policy that acknowledges the effects of climate change.
That frustration is justified. We feel it too.
But indulging in it won’t solve the problem we’re facing. Only conservation and data-driven strategic planning can save us.
In the short term, please attend the crucial July 27 council meeting, modify your landscaping so that it's less dependent on city water, install drip irrigation, and consider buying a water-monitoring device.
And over the long term, we urge residents, businesses and city officials to rally and present a united front as we develop a sustainable water policy for the 21st century.
