Star editorial: St. Helena's water plan long overdue

We were encouraged to learn that St. Helena should be able to buy at least 145 acre-feet from Napa, on top of the 600 acre-feet guaranteed by our contract. That’s less than the 200 acre-foot option we can exercise in normal years, but it’s better than nothing given the pressure Napa is experiencing due to reduced deliveries from the State Water Project.

We went into Friday’s meeting hoping for ambitious plans to expand the city’s water portfolio. Hardy tempered our expectations, noting that local water systems throughout California are looking for more sources.

Any new sources we’re able to secure amid such a strained water marketplace should be considered a “bonus,” Hardy said, but they won’t be the centerpiece of our water strategy.

Instead, he called our attention to the recycled water that will be produced at the upgraded wastewater treatment plant. It will be non-potable but perfect for irrigation and industrial use.

The city doesn’t have the infrastructure to distribute that water to customers, but purple pipe installed as part of the Farmstead hotel project will at least get it to Crane Park. That’s 15 acre-feet of demand that will no longer have to be supplied by the main water system.