Star editorial: Stand up and be counted

Napa County, local cities, and various community organizations that are promoting the census stress that it is safe, secure and confidential.

Despite some early talk about a citizenship question, the census doesn’t ask about citizenship or immigration status. It also doesn’t ask for identification, Social Security numbers, or financial information. If someone claiming to be from the census asks you for any of that, it’s a scam.

Census data is released only in the aggregate, so respondents needn’t worry about immigration authorities, landlords or anyone else getting hold of their personal information.

The census is based on individual households. Every person living at an address needs to be counted, even if there’s more than one family in the same home.

Mailers have gone out to all residential addresses, but not to post office boxes. The United Way is sending its own census reminders to post office boxholders. If you know someone who gets their mail exclusively through a post office box, make sure they know about the census and get counted.