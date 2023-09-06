How is the city of St. Helena doing?

That’s the admittedly broad question we’ve decided to investigate over a series of editorials, based partly but not exclusively on interviews with city officials.

We started with Vice Mayor Eric Hall, the hard-charging, business-oriented councilmember we’ve always admired for his creative and forward-thinking ideas about improving city operations and finances.

Hall started by praising the city’s executive staff for embracing a long-range approach to city finances and infrastructure — the same kind of approach Hall has been pushing for since he was elected in 2020. He and Councilmember Billy Summers serve on a revenue subcommittee with staff and consultants, and Hall wants every council decision to occur within the context of St. Helena's long-term financial viability.

Hall has said the city should plan for $175 million worth of capital projects over the next 20 or 30 years, and officials' estimates are bearing that out, with at least $180 million worth of projects on the to-do list. And that doesn’t count whatever will have to be done to fix the discolored water originating from the Water Treatment Plant at Bell Canyon.

So where’s the money going to come from? Hall’s not keen on new taxes. His reasoning is that St. Helena’s tax base is shrinking and taxpayers are getting older, so increasing their tax burden is not sustainable over the long term.

Instead he thinks that part of the solution lies in hotels — three or four of them, in fact — along with outside investment in the community and new businesses to fill empty downtown storefronts.

We’re not sure if the community has the stomach for three or four hotels — one or two in addition to Farmstead might be more realistic — but we’re on board with the rest of that agenda.

Hall wants to make St. Helena more competitive in competing for grants. He noted that even with the hearty support of Rep. Mike Thompson and other regional elected officials, it still took over a year to secure a $500,000 state grant for safety improvements at the Main/Spring intersection.

The problem, Hall frankly admitted, is that St. Helena is perceived, whether we agree or not, as too rich and too white to receive funds that could otherwise go to less privileged communities. Those of us who live here know that high land values and high median incomes don’t translate into a rich city government. As a diligent networker, Hall is ideally suited as an ambassador to communicate a realistic picture of St. Helena’s needs to outside investors and grantors.

He’s also an effective cheerleader for the downtown. As a businessman, he’s had to navigate cumbersome bureaucracies, so he can empathize with entrepreneurs who see St. Helena as unfriendly to business.

But he can also make a valid case that the city government has turned a corner. Last week when the new clothing boutique Veronica Beard had to close because it hadn’t obtained the proper licenses and permits, city officials had the store up and running the next day. This isn't the tourism-managing, Wine Train-hating St. Helena of 20 years ago.

Hall said there are a dozen businesses getting ready to open in St. Helena. NoMa House Café and Collective, which opened Friday, is an intriguing reimagining of what’s possible downtown, and Charlie’s, Elliot Bell’s soon-to-open restaurant at the old Cindy’s space, promises to bring some life back to sleepy Railroad Avenue.

Hall touched on the “critical” need for affordable housing — to the point where he even floated the idea of turning the defunct Hotel St. Helena into housing.

Hall is also interested in mental health issues, as he looks to establish a Napa County affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

For a councilmember who’s sometimes been tarred as a doom-and-gloom alarmist, Hall’s view of St. Helena seems quite optimistic. He acknowledges that tough challenges are ahead, but the city seems to be on the right track to tackle them.

Hall’s perspective, however, is only one of many inside city government. Expect more as this series continues.