Star editorial: Stressed? Help is still here

Even in a time of physical isolation, the Napa Valley’s robust social services network is there for us. We just have to reach out.

Last week we met with representatives of two vital nodes in that network: Rianda House Senior Activity Center, which provides senior services Upvalley, and Mentis, which provides mental health services throughout Napa County.

Both agencies have done a tremendous job using technology to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic.

For example, out of Rianda House’s 27 weekly classes, 18 are still being conducted virtually through apps like Zoom – and if you don’t know how to use Zoom, Rianda House can set you up with a helpful St. Helena High School student on Techno Tuesdays. Rianda also checks in with hundreds of its clients regularly by phone to make sure everything’s OK.

It’s unclear when Rianda will open its doors to the public or when Mentis will resume face-to-face interactions with clients. Even so, both agencies are working harder than ever to serve us.

“Friendship knows no distance,” Elizabeth Bruno of Rianda House told us. “They are our friends and we are there for them.”