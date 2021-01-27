Star editorial: Support St. Helena's restaurants

Details aside, let’s focus on what our local restaurants mean to us and what we as patrons can do to support them right now.

You’ll be hearing about St. Helena Restaurant Week at the beginning of February. The goal is to mob one restaurant per day with as much business as it can handle. Your budget permitting, try to make a point of participating at least one or two days, if not more.

Restaurateurs and their staffs will be grateful. Marquez thanked the community for supporting Brasswood and said the local dining industry is driven by a heartfelt desire to meet our needs.

In these times, he said, that extends not just to satisfying our appetites, but also to keeping us safe by meticulously observing health protocols and investing in the most effective cleaning methods.

That commitment demonstrates that supporting our cherished restaurants and controlling the spread of COVID-19 needn’t be mutually exclusive.

So think back to that last good meal. Remember the service. Remember the smiles. Remember the terrific food. Remember how satisfied you felt as you and a loved one clinked glasses.

Now order takeout or treat your loved one to an outdoor meal at that same restaurant. Do the best you can to recreate that moment, and look forward to the day — hopefully not too far in the future — when our restaurants are once again packed with customers, food and good old St. Helena hospitality.

