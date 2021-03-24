Star editorial: Teamwork, agility bring success to St. Helena schools

Consistent with trends from across the country, academic achievement has slipped a little bit, moreso in math than in reading and especially among students who were already struggling. But according to the data, St. Helena kids have experienced less “learning loss” than the national average.

The district plans to tackle the issue with targeted interventions based on the Measures of Academic Progress survey, which provide more granular data than standardized tests, and an enhanced summer school program.

The reason the academic decline hasn’t been any worse seems obvious to us, and Pearson agrees.

“We think it’s probably because we’ve been in person, with smaller class sizes and more support for individual students,” she said.

Federal and state COVID-19 relief funds are also helping: $850,000 coming from the feds, $370,000 in state money for reopening, and $800,000 in grants to mitigate learning loss. But other districts are eligible for that funding too, so it doesn’t account for St. Helena’s success.

So let’s give thanks for Basic Aid. But more important, let’s give thanks to the peerless team of teachers and staff who use those resources to deliver a safe, world-class education to our kids.

The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.