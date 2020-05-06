Star editorial: The economic toll of COVID-19 in St. Helena

The Chamber is also working with Visit Napa Valley and City Manager Mark Prestwich on a phased strategic marketing plan that will align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s phased reopening plan. But without knowing the details of Newsom’s plan, it’s hard to design a detailed marketing campaign around it.

Here’s what we do know: Newsom is working on a four-stage reopening plan. Right now we’re still in Stage 1.

Stage 2, which begins Friday, will see the reopening of retail, manufacturing and other “low-risk” businesses, with all of the social distancing restrictions you’d expect. Newsom will reveal more details on Thursday.

More businesses will open during Stage 3. Stage 4 will look like the world we used to know, with sporting events and large gatherings.

Now here are some of the things we don’t know: When exactly will we enter Stage 3? Will wineries, which drive tourism, be able to resume tastings in Stage 2? When will hotels be able to welcome guests back? When, if ever, will shelter-at-homers who’ve become accustomed to online shopping switch their allegiance back to local brick-and-mortar shops?