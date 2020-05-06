Star editorial: The economic toll of COVID-19 in St. Helena

Last week we praised our community and city leaders for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now it’s time for a grimmer and more uncertain topic – let’s talk business.
“Everybody’s hurting” during this unprecedented economic shutdown, Amy Carabba-Salazar, president/CEO of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, told us last week.
Pending some sort of reopening, the Chamber and its marketing vendor, The Abbi Agency, are disseminating messages like “We’re here when you’re ready” and “Everything is better with time.”
Carabba-Salazar and her team are helping businesses promote virtual wine tastings, boxes of produce, and innovative concepts like Pizzeria Tra Vigne’s cooking classes. They initiated a Gift Card Challenge that’s raised $19,000 for local businesses that desperately need revenue for ongoing expenses like rent. They are as active on social media as ever, expanding from marketing standbys like Facebook and Instagram to TikTok and Pinterest.
Behind the scenes, the Chamber providing resources for businesses on the Chamber’s website and hosting webinars on the vague, ever-changing process of securing federal loans and grants through the Small Business Administration.
The Chamber is also working with Visit Napa Valley and City Manager Mark Prestwich on a phased strategic marketing plan that will align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s phased reopening plan. But without knowing the details of Newsom’s plan, it’s hard to design a detailed marketing campaign around it.
Here’s what we do know: Newsom is working on a four-stage reopening plan. Right now we’re still in Stage 1.
Stage 2, which begins Friday, will see the reopening of retail, manufacturing and other “low-risk” businesses, with all of the social distancing restrictions you’d expect. Newsom will reveal more details on Thursday.
More businesses will open during Stage 3. Stage 4 will look like the world we used to know, with sporting events and large gatherings.
Now here are some of the things we don’t know: When exactly will we enter Stage 3? Will wineries, which drive tourism, be able to resume tastings in Stage 2? When will hotels be able to welcome guests back? When, if ever, will shelter-at-homers who’ve become accustomed to online shopping switch their allegiance back to local brick-and-mortar shops?
Without knowing those specifics, the best businesses can do is anticipate how they will step up their cleaning regimen and how they will use their own marketing channels to convince customers it’s safe to check in and dine out.
Carabba-Salazar said that during Stage 2, marketing efforts will target potential visitors who live within driving distance, since it’s not clear whether hotels will be open or whether people will feel comfortable staying in them.
We’re glad the Chamber is working with capable partners like Visit Napa Valley and Prestwich on a regional approach to those issues.
One of the issues of reopening businesses and restarting the downtown is that many people may not feel safe, even though the business is open. We call on the Chamber to coordinate with its members to establish a common set of procedures and rules to help people feel safe.
Hotel staff, for example, can emphasize their cleaning routines, which they do anyway when new guests arrive; and restaurant staff can talk about social distancing and cleaning policies. All of St. Helena’s businesses, even those that aren’t essential, including hair salons, art galleries and wineries, can participate. These extra efforts can be publicized through all the regular social media and old-school media channels, and the businesses can send these tools out to their customers to allay their concerns.
We see this as a real contribution and ask Chamber officials to support the accomplishment of this task. The Chamber could use the rigorous standards to brand St. Helena as a safe town where businesses are committed to keeping everyone healthy.
Yes, businesses are hurting, but many have been incredibly resourceful. Boutiques like Daisy and Findings are offering personal shopping and delivery, the Cameo Cinema has ventured into the streaming age, and restaurants like Pizzeria Tra Vigne are finding creative ways to stay in the spotlight, cater to customers’ shifting needs, and engage in charitable efforts.
None of this will be easy. Some of the businesses we love might not survive. There’s no reason to believe the governor will flip a switch and – poof – our economy will roar back to life.
On the other hand, St. Helena businesses have developed a reputation for customer service and high standards that customers might be pining for after months cooped up at home. Tourists might feel safer in our rural, small-town setting than in the densely packed urban environments that have seen the worst outbreaks of COVID-19.
Let’s stay optimistic that our business community is resilient enough to survive this crisis, however long it lasts.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.
