Star editorial: The evolution of the St. Helena Fire Department

Fire Chief John Sorensen warned the City Council last week that the current staffing model is unsustainable in the near future. The worst-case scenario is a “coverage gap” — a call for service where nobody shows up.

Sorensen is consulting with City Manager Mark Prestwich on possible solutions. It's unclear what that will look like, but it will probably involve the firehouse being staffed at night, presenting new expenses at a time when the city is still recovering from the pandemic and looking for money to pay for crucial capital projects.

Those new expenses will become permanently embedded in the city budget. Sorensen says the success of a voter-approved fire protection district is even less likely than the annexation of Meadowood — as in, forget it — but we’re confident city officials will consider other long-term funding sources.

On the bright side, we still have the St. Helena Volunteer Firefighters Association. Thanks to fundraisers like the Lobster Feed and generous contributions from readers like you, the nonprofit association has contributed $882,000 since 2019 for engines and equipment. Sorensen says the association will keep raising money even as the department continues the transition toward a professional model.

Sorensen and Prestwich will report back to the council on or before Sept. 14.

We urge readers to keep tabs on the discussion and brace for inevitable long-term changes: additional costs, but also higher service levels and shorter response times that will bring us speedy help in our most desperate moments.

