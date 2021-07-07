Star editorial: The evolution of the St. Helena Fire Department

It was on Aug. 28, 1878 that decorated Civil War veteran W.T. Simmons called a meeting that led to the formation of St. Helena’s Hose Company No. 1.
Almost a century and a half later, an aging population is needing more medical help, the cost of living is going up, and on-call firefighters are having trouble reconciling their day jobs with their firefighting duties.
The volunteer model that served St. Helena so well, and so cheaply, is gradually going the way of the horse-drawn fire engines that served Chief Simmons and his colleagues.
Being a volunteer firefighter is more difficult, more time-consuming, and less attractive than it was in the last century. The sense of camaraderie, once cherished by returning veterans who yearned to once again be part of a heroic band of brothers, is no longer enough to compensate for the disruption to one's family and work.
The volunteer system — which technically ended in 2017 when the paid-per-call firefighters became part-time city employees — will eventually be supplanted by a team of full-time professional firefighters who man the firehouse around the clock.
That will result in a greater level of service and faster response times, which are crucial in situations like heart attacks and house fires, when a delay of a few minutes can result in death or catastrophic property damage.
It will also be a lot more expensive. The city hasn’t run the numbers yet, but we’re looking at more than $300,000 a year in additional, permanent costs.
Full-time firefighters already staff the firehouse during the day. They started at five days a week in 2018, expanded to six days in 2019, and then to seven days a week when the pandemic started.
That system has been expensive but successful. Response times during the hours the station is manned average 1 minute.
The problem is during the nighttime hours, when response times average 6 minutes.
Those are the hours when the department’s remaining firefighters have to roll out of bed to respond to calls. Those calls are typically medical aid or “lift assists,” when an elderly person has fallen out of bed and can’t get back in.
Sometimes this happens multiple times per night, greatly affecting firefighters who have families and day jobs. As St. Helena’s population gets older, those calls will become even more frequent.
These days most part-time firefighters view the work as a career rather than a volunteer gig. They’re actively looking for full-time jobs with other departments. A handful have already found such jobs, and more probably will during the next few months as coronavirus-related hiring freezes are lifted.
Fire Chief John Sorensen warned the City Council last week that the current staffing model is unsustainable in the near future. The worst-case scenario is a “coverage gap” — a call for service where nobody shows up.
Sorensen is consulting with City Manager Mark Prestwich on possible solutions. It's unclear what that will look like, but it will probably involve the firehouse being staffed at night, presenting new expenses at a time when the city is still recovering from the pandemic and looking for money to pay for crucial capital projects.
Those new expenses will become permanently embedded in the city budget. Sorensen says the success of a voter-approved fire protection district is even less likely than the annexation of Meadowood — as in, forget it — but we’re confident city officials will consider other long-term funding sources.
On the bright side, we still have the St. Helena Volunteer Firefighters Association. Thanks to fundraisers like the Lobster Feed and generous contributions from readers like you, the nonprofit association has contributed $882,000 since 2019 for engines and equipment. Sorensen says the association will keep raising money even as the department continues the transition toward a professional model.
Sorensen and Prestwich will report back to the council on or before Sept. 14.
We urge readers to keep tabs on the discussion and brace for inevitable long-term changes: additional costs, but also higher service levels and shorter response times that will bring us speedy help in our most desperate moments.
