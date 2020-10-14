Star editorial: The heroes of the Glass Fire

Fire Chief John Sorensen is right. “It was a miracle” that only three homes in the St. Helena city limits were lost in the Glass Fire.
And miracles don’t happen without miracle workers.
The Glass Fire turned so many of our friends and neighbors outside the city into victims, their homes destroyed, damaged or left without functioning utilities. But it generated just as many heroes.
We don’t have room here to tell all the stories of courage and compassion that emerged from the fire, but we can give our thanks.
First, to the firefighters who saved St. Helena as fires encroached from the east and west.
The firebreaks and backfires that saved the Sylvaner subdivision and the White Barn could justifiably become the stuff of local legend. Pratt Avenue, where the fire briefly crossed the Napa River, could have become a smoking wasteland. Instead, every home on the street is intact.
Not all of the firefighting heroes wore uniforms. Winemaker Jon Berlin traversed the rugged terrain of Spring Mountain on his motorcycle and directed Cal Fire to hot spots. He worked with vineyard manager David Abreu, whose crew cut firebreaks and hauled water on the mountain.
And then there were the citizen-journalists who kept us informed. Sarah Stierch, Craig Philpott and Tony Leonardini posted videos and photos from inside the fire zone, giving us our first indications of where the fire was and which structures had survived or been lost.
Official sources of information were just as effective. City and county Nixle alerts were clearer and more informative than they were during the 2017 fires. Stephanie Iacobacci’s posts and press releases on behalf of the city kept us up to speed on the status of the fire and evacuations.
There’s always going to be room for improvement – for instance, the city press releases were in PDF form, which is difficult to read on cell phones – but overall the public communication effort was outstanding.
Credit extends to City Manager Mark Prestwich and Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies, whose energetic response to the loss of the Meadowood/Madrone Knoll tanks was a model of effective public service during a crisis. Prestwich himself drove to Woodland to sign a contract securing temporary water tanks to serve the Meadowood and Madrone Knoll areas.
Law enforcement was just as effective. Police cruisers’ hi-lo sirens warned of mandatory evacuations, and the St. Helena Police Department coordinated with outside agencies to protect evacuated neighborhoods from looting. Contrary to hysterical and erroneous rumors that were spreading on social media, Police Chief Chris Hartley said Tuesday there was no looting whatsoever during the fires.
We’ve only scratched the surface. Nominate your own Glass Fire hero by emailing jduarte@sthelenastar.com and explaining what that person did. Your contribution will be featured in the coming weeks.
We send our deepest gratitude to each first responder, volunteer and public official who pitched in during the fire.
You are our heroes.
The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!