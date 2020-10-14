Star editorial: The heroes of the Glass Fire

Fire Chief John Sorensen is right. “It was a miracle” that only three homes in the St. Helena city limits were lost in the Glass Fire.

And miracles don’t happen without miracle workers.

The Glass Fire turned so many of our friends and neighbors outside the city into victims, their homes destroyed, damaged or left without functioning utilities. But it generated just as many heroes.

We don’t have room here to tell all the stories of courage and compassion that emerged from the fire, but we can give our thanks.

First, to the firefighters who saved St. Helena as fires encroached from the east and west.

The firebreaks and backfires that saved the Sylvaner subdivision and the White Barn could justifiably become the stuff of local legend. Pratt Avenue, where the fire briefly crossed the Napa River, could have become a smoking wasteland. Instead, every home on the street is intact.

Not all of the firefighting heroes wore uniforms. Winemaker Jon Berlin traversed the rugged terrain of Spring Mountain on his motorcycle and directed Cal Fire to hot spots. He worked with vineyard manager David Abreu, whose crew cut firebreaks and hauled water on the mountain.