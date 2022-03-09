Star editorial: The library’s amazing; let’s keep it that way

St. Helena has its share of underappreciated gems — organizations or nonprofits that keep a low profile and need some help making the case for their relevance.

Not so the St. Helena Public Library. It sells itself. Just step into the building and you know you’re experiencing something wonderful and unique, especially by small-town standards.

The library’s greatness may be a given, but we shouldn’t take it for granted. The Friends & Foundation, the library’s nonprofit affiliate, has played an increasingly important role in enabling the library to live up to the lofty standards we’ve come to expect. The Friends & Foundation funds part-time salaries, books, materials, and programs and events appealing to a broad range of ages, cultures and interests.

And what, in turn, funds the Friends & Foundation? Primarily the annual fundraiser Bookmark Napa Valley, which returns May 1 after a one-year hiatus.

The event will be held at Tre Posti and feature dinner, wine and a silent auction. The main attraction will be a series of interviews with authors: novelist Alka Joshi (“The Henna Artist,” soon to be adapted by Netflix), journalist Lisa Napoli (“Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR), and novelist Sheldon Siegel (“Last Call” and other legal thrillers set in San Francisco), moderated by Ted Habte-Gabr of Live Talks Los Angeles.

Bookmark was first set for January, which happened to be at the height of the Omicron wave. Some of the original ticketholders won’t be able to make the May 1 date, which is good news for library fans who can now snap up 60 remaining tickets at $180 apiece.

Proceeds are funneled directly to the library through a series of grants totaling $140,000 annually. If you’ve had the pleasure of attending one of the library's salsa-making contest, clown performances, a book signings, family arts and crafts activities or all-ages concerts, you should thank someone who bought a ticket to Bookmark and made that event happen.

Paige Pohlers Meek, the Friends & Foundation’s executive director since January 2021, and Carol Gruetzner, board president, said they’ve raised $133,000 this fiscal year and want to reach $219,000 by the end of June.

The Friends & Foundation isn’t placing all of its fundraising eggs in the Bookmark basket. Last year it sold chocolates modeled on Elsie the Library Cat (thanks, Woodhouse Chocolate) and Elsie-themed Christmas ornaments (thanks, Acres). Meek has stayed busy organizing a fall appeal that generated $44,000, Dine & Donate-style events, and an upcoming corporate appeal aimed at local businesses.

Gruetzner said the nonprofit is also looking for more boardmembers and volunteers. Whether your talents lie in stuffing envelopes or calling potential donors, the Friends & Foundation could use your help.

Going all the way back to George and Elsie Wood, the St. Helena Public Library’s success has always been founded on a partnership between the city’s public funding and private benefactors. It’s impossible to predict how the city’s contribution to that partnership might change as a result of increasing pressure on the city budget, but it’s clear that the Friends & Foundation is indispensable to the library and will remain so for many years to come.

As the Friends & Foundation fares, so fares our beloved library. So let’s support Bookmark and do our part to maintain the library’s greatness.

