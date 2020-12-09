Star editorial: The mighty Our Town St. Helena

Specifically, our zoning ordinances need to encourage greater density on infill properties. Instead of replacing an old house with an overpriced Restoration Hardware fantasia, let’s provide incentives to build a duplex. Let’s revise the zoning code to promote more permanent residents in the city.

We need to bring the Napa Valley’s fundraising firepower to bear on housing, which is every bit as essential as lavishly funded causes like education and health.

Land is expensive and scarce, so we need to consider Our Town a player in the real estate market. The Birch Street house and the Pope Street property are examples of how donations or charitable sales can benefit the seller while helping the community. If you’re curious about the tax benefits of real estate donations and charitable sales, contact La Liberte at jenllconsulting@gmail.com.

New state laws and a more stringent Regional Housing Needs Allocation are putting more pressure on St. Helena to build housing. If the city government keeps cooperating with Our Town, we can meet those housing goals in a way that enhances the town’s quality of life.

Let’s close with some words of gratitude and encouragement.