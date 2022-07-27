Star editorial: The new force behind Rianda House

When it comes to leadership and charisma, former Rianda House executive director Julie Spencer is a tough act to follow.

But based on our first impression of Maury Robertson, he has the enthusiasm, warmth and organizational zeal to do the job justice.

A former pastor who also has a background in nonprofits, Robertson grew up in eastern Washington state, started a church in Yuba City, and most recently worked in Seattle. He promises he won’t do any preaching, but he has the gentle and cheerful demeanor you’d expect of a clergyman.

Chosen out of a field of 14 applicants and five finalists, Robertson took over Rianda House in May. He hasn’t made waves, which is as it should be. He told us he’s listening, absorbing, and gaining respect for the institution before he starts tinkering with things.

Over the long term, he wants Rianda House to remain a community hub where seniors can socialize and be connected with outside resources. Robertson has experience in videography and web design, so he wants to enhance the center’s digital capabilities. He noted that offering hybrid programs via Zoom allows more people to participate.

He also wants to inspire seniors to see the latter stages of their lives as an opportunity to give back to the community.

Robertson has an intriguing take on the Baby Boomer mentality. The cliché is that the Greatest Generation saved the world and the Boomers mucked it up with their materialistic appetites. Robertson feels that many Boomers have internalized that stigma — summed up by the dismissive “OK, Boomer” attitude of younger generations.

However, Robertson thinks Boomers (like any generation) have accomplished both good and bad things and learned quite a lot along the way. That knowledge can be helpful in finding solutions to today’s problems, he said.

We love the idea of seniors being a resource to the community, and Rianda House is the perfect platform to put that idea into practice. As Robertson observed, Rianda House is full of active seniors with gifts, not just needs.

Although it’s only been around for 14 years, Rianda House is deeply embedded in the community. Once Robertson is ready to make some moves, he’ll find plenty of built-in support from longtime members who are eager to make a great senior center even greater.

He’ll also have the staff support he needs. The staff will soon grow from three to five with the hiring of a program assistant and a development director. Spencer took on a lot of responsibilities herself, and spreading those tasks among multiple people will provide redundancy and avoid burnout.

We’re encouraged that under Robertson’s leadership Rianda House seems to be moving in a positive direction, as it has since day one.

We welcome Maury to St. Helena, and we hope readers will drop by Rianda House to introduce themselves.