Let’s start with a horror story.

There’s a fire in the hills east of St. Helena. Embers are sweeping downhill toward Silverado Trail, which residents are using to flee town. The Pope Street Bridge is a mess and the Trail can’t handle all the traffic, so by the time the fire starts igniting the brush on the side of the road, cars are lined up in bumper-to-bumper gridlock.

That worst-case scenario is essentially what happened on Front Street in Lahaina, the city on Maui that was wiped out on Aug. 8 by a fire that killed more than 100 people.

St. Helena has gotten lucky since the 2020 Glass Fire, but the July 30 fire along Sanitarium Road in Deer Park reminded us that we’re still vulnerable.

We are not, however, unprepared. That’s the encouraging message we got last week from Chris Warner, co-lead on the St. Helena Fire Safe Council.

Warner wants us to think positively and appreciate the work we’ve done, but also stay a little bit scared. We think that’s a healthy attitude — prepared, scared, but not hysterical or complacent.

St. Helena has come a long way since the Glass Fire, when residents of Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park voluntarily evacuated when they saw flames on the eastern hills on the other side of Silverado. The city hadn’t issued a mandatory evacuation for Vineyard Valley, but Warner said the experience underscored that if you ever feel unsafe, you should leave.

Vineyard Valley has since undergone several evacuation drills, using Pope Street and the levee. The more drills the better, especially for places like Vineyard Valley, Stonebridge and Hunt’s Grove.

A shaded firebreak has been created west of the Sylvaner subdivision, and there are plans to maintain it annually. Fire mitigation work has taken place on Sanitarium, Deer Park, Spring Mountain, Langtry and White Sulphur Springs roads.

Cost-sharing grants of up to $3,500 are available for landowners to create defensible space and clear flammable vegetation. If you participate in the program, you’ll get a certificate from the St. Helena Fire Department or Napa County Fire Department that might help you get insured.

Local fire departments, Cal Fire, the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, Napa County’s 20 Fire Safe Councils and Community Organizations Active in Disaster seem to be collaborating more seamlessly than ever.

The failure of the Measure L wildfire prevention tax in 2022 was disappointing, but it performed well Upvalley and provides a base of support that we can build on for a future ballot measure. Napa County supervisors aren’t rushing, focusing instead on an overarching structure for Napa County fire suppression and prevention agencies and programs.

As residents, many of us have signed up for Alert Napa County (Everbridge), organized our short-notice go-bags, picked up “Evacuated” tags from the police department, learned about home hardening, and memorized our Zonehaven evacuation zone. (If you haven’t taken these steps, look for links and tips in the city’s Aug. 1 newsletter.)

Warner told us he’s encouraged to see St. Helena’s volunteer spirit being applied to fire prevention. As a community, we have the wealth, determination and economic incentive to make St. Helena a hard target for wildfires.

If we keep up the good work, there’s no reason that St. Helena should be the next Lahaina. Let’s stay ready, stay positive, and stay scared.