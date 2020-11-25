Star editorial: The Star needs our help

The next time you grab a print copy of the St. Helena Star, look in the very bottom-left corner of the front page for the volume number.

Those Roman numerals mean the St. Helena Star is in its 147th year of reporting local news. It will be around for another 147 years – but only if we support it.

Gone are the days when classified and display ads paid all the bills and newspapers could afford to virtually give away their product for 25 or 50 cents. Today’s newspapers, including the Star, can’t survive without the financial support of readers like you.

Last week we interviewed one of our own boardmembers: Sean Scully, editor of the Napa Valley Register and director of news content for the Star.

The good news is that despite the layoff of former editor Dave Stoneberg, the Star and its parent company, Lee Enterprises, aren’t in danger of going out of business. And while journalism is going in a digital direction and print papers might eventually become luxury products, the print version of the Star remains popular and will be around for a very long time.

However, the future of the Star and newspapers in general depends on more readers buying subscriptions.