Changes in the local journalism scene have captured the valley’s attention lately, for good reason.

A new public benefit corporation called Highway 29 Publishing acquired two independent papers, the Calistoga Tribune and the Yountville Sun, that were threatened with closure. It also purchased NapaLife, the culture and lifestyle outlet run by Napa Valley Register contributor Paul Franson.

At the same time, the Register recently announced it was going from seven print days to three.

There’s no indication that the Star is at risk, but editor Jesse Duarte is its only remaining staff member. In the mid-2000s, the Star had more editorial staff members than the Register does now. Meanwhile, the cost of a printed copy of a Star has risen from 50 cents to $1 in 2019 to $3 in 2023.

Competitors have taken notice.

The Press Democrat is expanding its presence in the Napa Valley, and a digital-only outlet featuring several former Register and Star writers and staffers also recently launched.

The Napa Valley Community Foundation has noticed too.

Executive Director Terence Mulligan told us that his organization, which has given away more than $100 million over the last 29 years, has been “fretting” over the state of local media for many years because “community and democracy are better when more of us are informed and share consensus on the facts.”

Shaken by the near-closure of the Calistoga Tribune and the Yountville Sun, the foundation launched a Media and Democracy Fund that has fueled the rise of Highway 29 Publishing, with about $400,000 in grants for general support, to repay the Tribune’s Small Business Administration loan, and to hire a bilingual/bicultural reporter.

The NVCF’s investment in local journalism signals a striking change to a business model that has historically depended on revenue from ads and subscriptions. Twenty years ago, if you needed to spread the word about a room for rent or a yard sale, you bought a classified ad in your local paper. Now you can post it for free on Craigslist.

We also talked to local journalism guru Joaquin Alvarado, who ran The Center for Investigative Reporting before founding the media and consulting firm Studio To Be.

A Bay Area native who has studied the Napa Valley media industry, Alvarado said the traditional model of providing local news is collapsing as the industry shifts its focus from stewardship of local papers to maximizing returns for investors.

The future isn’t all doom and gloom though, as community foundations like the NVCF are appreciating the value of journalism as “the immune system of local democracy,” as Alvarado put it, and directing their funding accordingly.

What does this all mean for us as readers, voters and engaged citizens who value local reporting? How should we feel? Can the local media industry evolve into something different while still fulfilling its traditional mission? What role do each of us have to play in this process?

We’ve all attended public meetings about water, housing, and city finances. Let's start a community conversation about local journalism, what our readers want from a newspaper, and what we can reasonably expect.