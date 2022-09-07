Star editorial: Thompson for Congress

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson’s leadership experience, connection with his district, and legislative accomplishments strongly qualify him for another term in office.

Even in a polarized and hyperpartisan Congress, Thompson’s powerful seat on the House Ways and Means Committee and negotiation skills honed over 24 years in office have helped him enact solid legislation.

Meeting with us last week, the St. Helena Democrat made a convincing case for his re-election, citing successful bills involving issues both national (renewable energy, telemedicine, gun violence) and local (housing, wildfire prevention, and local infrastructure).

Thompson also cited a Bipartisan Index issued by the Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy that rated him as the 39th most bipartisan of the House’s 435 members.

The biggest accomplishments of Thompson’s most recent term include tax incentives to encourage the transition to renewable energy, fire prevention reimbursement for District 4, tax credits for local housing, $1.84 million to improve the water system serving Adventist Health St. Helena and Deer Park, $4 million for the Napa Valley Vine Trail, and $1.2 million for a project to house people with mental health and substance abuse problems in Napa.

As chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force — long stymied by Senate gridlock — Thompson finally got a win with the passage of major gun control legislation in June. It passed the Senate by a 65-33 vote that’s the closest thing to bipartisan consensus we’re likely to see nowadays on such a controversial issue.

Thompson has held regular virtual town hall meetings during the pandemic. Any local resident who’s had a problem with a federal agency can attest to the responsiveness and effectiveness of his staff. His no-nonsense, center-left politics seem to track closely with constituents in the newly drawn District 4, 67% of whom voted for Thompson in the June primary.

Thompson’s get-stuff-done ethos was never more evident than following the downtown hit-and-run that injured Star sportswriter Garrett Whitt on May 24. Thompson happened to be pumping gas just feet away when he heard the crash and hurried to Whitt’s side, comforting him until medics arrived. In the following weeks, Thompson arranged a meeting in which high-ranking Caltrans officials agreed to improve the sidewalk. The results are right there at Main and Spring for all to see.

Thompson’s Republican opponent is Matt Brock of Vacaville, who also graciously agreed to meet with us last week. A water operations and maintenance supervisor making his first run at elected office, Brock is personable but lacks the leadership experience we need in someone seeking such a high legislative office.

Brock conceded that he’s most focused on issues that animate conservatives on the national level: COVID-19 restrictions, border security, critical race theory in schools, and the Second Amendment. When we asked him about the key issues in District 4, he correctly cited water but didn’t mention wildfires, agriculture or housing.

Brock’s most intriguing local idea was increasing coordination between the Regional Water Quality Control Board, which focuses on domestic water, and the Bureau of Reclamation, which focuses on water for agriculture. When we asked if he would be interested in starting at a lower-level office where he could pursue that policy, he demurred and said he expected to run for District 4 again in 2024.

It's laudable for concerned citizens to participate in politics, but the most effective members of Congress tend to be those who've already represented constituents at lower levels, engaged in the give and take of politics, and developed the analytical skills necessary to engage with a broad range of complex issues.

A former state senator and longtime congressman, Thompson checks all those boxes. His proven abilities to pass good legislation, communicate with his constituents, and toggle between local and national issues have earned him our wholehearted endorsement.