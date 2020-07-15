Star editorial: Time for action on new City Hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City Council was prepared to go on record about the central issue facing St. Helena’s future when the power went out.

The truncated June 3 Zoom meeting between the council and the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force symbolized a frustrating pattern in St. Helena politics: Appoint a committee to study a problem, ask those volunteers to pour hours into meetings and developing expertise, only to file their recommendations in a drawer, and do absolutely nothing.

This task force, composed of experts in finance and construction, deserves better. The power outage gave the council more time, but at their next meeting they should develop a concrete plan. It is time for each councilmember to say where they stand on the various revenue options for a new City Hall, and move forward with the majority’s decision. We likewise urge every citizen of St Helena to read this report. Its findings are too important to ignore.

We invited Tom McBroom and Pat Kenealy, the principal authors of the report, to summarize their findings. We applaud them for making a significant contribution to the city. Out of respect for their efforts, we call on the council to act on their recommendations.