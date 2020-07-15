Star editorial: Time for action on new City Hall

The City Council was prepared to go on record about the central issue facing St. Helena’s future when the power went out.
The truncated June 3 Zoom meeting between the council and the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force symbolized a frustrating pattern in St. Helena politics: Appoint a committee to study a problem, ask those volunteers to pour hours into meetings and developing expertise, only to file their recommendations in a drawer, and do absolutely nothing.
This task force, composed of experts in finance and construction, deserves better. The power outage gave the council more time, but at their next meeting they should develop a concrete plan. It is time for each councilmember to say where they stand on the various revenue options for a new City Hall, and move forward with the majority’s decision. We likewise urge every citizen of St Helena to read this report. Its findings are too important to ignore.
We invited Tom McBroom and Pat Kenealy, the principal authors of the report, to summarize their findings. We applaud them for making a significant contribution to the city. Out of respect for their efforts, we call on the council to act on their recommendations.
The economic effects of COVID-19 made it easier to accept one of the report’s underlying lessons: St. Helena’s financial outlook is not as rosy as it appears.
The old City Hall is a tear-down. A no-frills new building will cost $11 million. Throw in $6 million for a new police station, $2 million for library renovations, $5 million for storm drain repairs, and we get a $24 million bill that we can’t afford without new revenue sources.
Historically, our city’s budget, this year at $15 million, is funded roughly in thirds by sales taxes, property taxes, and Transient Occupancy/hotel taxes (TOT). Of these, collecting additional TOT, coupled with maximizing our real estate assets, is the most realistic path to increased revenue.
This means approving new hotel rooms, a provocative subject here for decades. But the report makes a persuasive case for moderation — that only two completed additional hotels are needed to serve our most critical budget needs. Because hotels can be difficult to complete after approval, we encourage the council to evaluate any submitted applications to ensure that two hotels are actually constructed so we actually get the additional funds the report establishes the city needs.
There are several combinations of actions the City Council could take to accomplish this, but they all have in common just that—action. The task force recommended selling the existing City Hall site to a hotel developer for $4 million, issuing $20 million in bonds, selling at least one underutilized city property (such as the Carnegie Building), and allowing one more hotel in addition to one at City Hall.
The task force didn’t take a position on where the second hotel should be. The obvious options are at Farmstead, Charles Krug, Vineland Station and the Adams Street property.
The task force’s purview didn’t extend to long-term expenses like unfunded pension liabilities, so if anything it understates the need for new revenue.
Election season is upon us, but instead of a campaign full of false promises about what will be done, we need action now. The time for task forces is over. The facts are clear. Let’s make a decision.
Doing nothing is a major decision itself – and it’s almost always the wrong one.
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.
