Star editorial: Two strong candidates for Napa County sheriff

Napa County’s next sheriff is going to be a great one, regardless of who wins the June 7 election.

Our board interviewed appointed Sheriff Oscar Ortiz and former Undersheriff Jon Crawford. Both are exceptionally qualified, and you’d be justified in voting for either one. Although the Editorial Board did not reach consensus on which of the two strong candidates to support, a slim majority of the members recommend Crawford.

A 27-year law enforcement veteran who rose to the number two position in the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford is a community-oriented leader who values relationships, communication and cross-agency collaboration.

Crawford said he wants the sheriff’s office to dial down the politics and focus on public safety. We took that as an allusion to the odd circumstances under which he left the sheriff’s office. He told the Napa Valley Register that shortly after announcing his candidacy for sheriff last May he was terminated by then-Sheriff John Robertson, who endorsed Ortiz as his successor before retiring in June.

The fact that the county granted Crawford a $500,000 payout lends credence to his claims that the dismissal was political. However, not being privy to the inside story, we chose to set aside the office intrigue and focus on the candidates.

Both were insightful and articulate. Crawford is a big-picture guy, emphasizing trust, transparency, and the importance of making people feel appreciated.

He wants the department’s rank and file to spend more time interacting with county residents, mingling with them at coffee shops, and developing relationships with city police forces. He wants to explore collaborating with the St. Helena Police Department on a shared public safety facility that would foster those relationships.

A 31-year law enforcement veteran who’s spent one year as sheriff, Ortiz is an approachable and experienced leader with solid plans to improve recruitment and training and maintain morale. His remarks were more tactically oriented than Crawford's, emphasizing morale but also highlighting the nuts and bolts of staffing, training and technology.

In his first year as sheriff Ortiz has hired 14 people and sent a deputy to a high-tech training program involving forensic analysis of computers and cellphones. He wants to be on the cutting edge of rapid DNA testing. He’s training deputies in crowd control tactics, how to distinguish a law-abiding protest from a criminal one that requires police intervention, and how to take into custody safely a person experiencing a crisis related to drugs or mental illness.

Both candidates boast impressive endorsements.

Ortiz has the support of former Sheriffs John Robertson and Doug Koford, the Napa County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, Rep. Mike Thompson (whose son is a lieutenant in the sheriff’s office), the St. Helena Police Officers’ Association, state Sen. Bill Dodd, and St. Helena City Councilmember Eric Hall.

Crawford has the support of District Attorney Allison Haley, former Napa Mayor Jill Techel, St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley, Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya, and St. Helena City Councilmembers Paul Dohring and Lester Hardy.

Both have the hands-on experience to hit the ground running. Either one would make a fine sheriff. The choice is in your hands.

The Star editorial board consists of Napa Valley Publishing president Jay Scott, Napa Valley Register editor Dan Evans and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.