Star editorial: Vice Mayor Paul Dohring spotlights work of city staff

During our ongoing series of interviews with city councilmembers, we were struck by how Eric Hall and Anna Chouteau, despite their contrasting personal styles, shared the same focus on water security and infrastructure.

Vice Mayor Paul Dohring shares those overarching goals (“Infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure,” he said), but he goes a step further. He believes that after we agree on our priorities (the WHAT and WHY), we can't lose sight of the HOW and the WHO.

That’s why, as Dohring looks to our future, he wants to make sure we don't forget about the importance of people, especially the staff charged with implementing the city's ambitious goals.

Our board agrees. We appreciates Dohring's reminder that we must invest in the health and capacity of the people who are doing the daily work of our local government.

Dohring called out several outstanding staff members — and our board concurred based on our own experiences. He called on citizens and councilmembers to support this staff, to keep them here, and to keep their morale high despite budget issues, heavy workloads, and the twin transitions of moving to the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus even as City Manager Mark Prestwich heads south.

And all that is on top of the unprecedented crises of the last two years — pandemic and wildfire — leaving us all mentally exhausted.

One investment Dohring plans to propose to his colleagues on the council is to empower our new city manager to hire an associate who can take charge of special projects involving water, housing and economic development.

Our board has previously opined that creating such a position could be most helpful. Certainly, if we expect the next city manager to show progress on all of those goals on top of the daily responsibilities of running a city, we’re setting that person up for burnout and failure.

Few would disagree. The obstacle is always money, and Dohring's recognition of the need to attract highly qualified staff is hard to square with his other major concern: the city’s deteriorating financial condition.

Dohring directed our attention to the most recent Long-Range Financial Forecast. Even with new revenue from the Farmstead hotel beginning in 2024, expenses are projected to rise faster than revenue. The General Fund is projected to limp along only with the help of annual infusions of precious reserves.

The inevitable result of that very concerning trajectory: A $1.97 million deficit in fiscal year 2024 and reserves running out in fiscal year 2028. Even our current budget had to be balanced with the use of General Fund reserves.

That’s not alarmism. It comes straight out of the city’s financial forecast (see the table below this editorial).

The bond measure being considered by the City Council would relieve some pressure on the General Fund for storm drain repairs, but we’ll need more long-term revenue sources just to keep our heads above water in terms of day-to-day operations — let alone pay for unfunded infrastructure projects.

In terms of leadership style, Dohring is a relationship-oriented consensus builder who doesn't see things in black and white and looks for ways to balance competing priorities. He praised each of his fellow councilmembers — noting, for example, that Mayor Geoff Ellsworth was talking about water security before it became a watchword — and praised several “all-star” City Hall staffers.

We applaud Dohring’s experience, commitment to staff morale, and aversion to politically expedient, short-term, band-aid solutions.

Given Dohring’s penchant for consensus over controversy, you’re not likely to see him being the first to take bold public stances on touchy issues like the Adams Street property. We hope he will be willing to, when necessary, take politically courageous stands on issues that have defied consensus-building. Not to do so may invite paralysis in moving forward.

In his own polite and approachable way, Dohring is doing his part to solve St. Helena’s most intractable long-term problems. We thank him for the timely reminder that it's people who make this whole enterprise succeed (or fail) and those people, our city staff team, have earned our appreciation.

The Star editorial board consists of Napa Valley Publishing president Jay Scott, Interim Napa Valley Register editor Samie Hartley and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.