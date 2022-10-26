Star editorial: Vote.

(This is an adapted version of an editorial we ran in 2020 that's just as pertinent today.)

We've already announced our endorsements for the Nov. 8 election, but we want to give you one last message.

Please, please vote.

In contrast to countries like Australia and Peru, the United States doesn’t force its citizens to vote. It’s just assumed that we will voluntarily vote out of patriotism, rational self-interest, and gratitude that we have the right to do so in the first place.

Voting is a matter of right and wrong. Most moral systems, from the Golden Rule to Kant’s categorical imperative, are based on the idea that we should act consistently with how we want everyone else to act.

Apply that moral logic to voting. If you choose not to vote, you’re implicitly endorsing a political system in which nobody votes. In that sense, not voting is a profoundly anti-democratic act.

Voting also enhances our credibility as political critics. Say you vote for X, but Y wins and is soon universally agreed to be incompetent or corrupt. If you voted for X, you’ll be able to say you did your part to keep Y out of office. If you didn’t vote at all, your criticism of Y will ring hollow because you didn’t put yourself on record when it really counted. (And if you voted for Y, well, at least you voted.)

Voting also puts us on the right side of history. One of the ways to tell the story of America is as a gradual extension of the voting franchise — first to white men who owned land, then to white men who didn’t own land, then to Black men, then to women and Native Americans. That process has been difficult and at times violent. People have died to advance it. Exercising our hard-earned right to vote honors their sacrifice and shows that we cherish the birthright they left us.

There’s also a purely practical reason to vote. We can lobby and march all we want between elections, but we can’t force our elected representatives to do as we wish. Voting is the only mechanism by which we directly grab the wheel of the ship of state and steer it in our preferred direction.

Regardless of malicious lies to the contrary, U.S. elections are secure. If you follow the instructions, sign and date your ballot envelope, and drop it in the mail or in the box in front of the library, your vote will be counted.

Mail your ballot as soon as possible to ensure timely processing. You can track the status of your ballot at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

Think of the vanishingly tiny fraction of people throughout human history lucky enough to be born in a democracy, to have the extraordinary power of self-government. You, readers, are part of that privileged elite.

Voting is a right, a moral imperative, an act of historical consciousness, a practicality, and a privilege.

And deep down, it’s a joyous celebration of democracy.