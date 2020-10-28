Star editorial: Vote.

Voting also puts us on the right side of history. One of the ways to tell the story of America is as a gradual extension of the voting franchise – first to white men who didn’t own property, then to black men, then to women and Native Americans. That process has been difficult and at times violent. People have died to advance it. Exercising our hard-earned right to vote honors their sacrifice and shows that we cherish the birthright they left us.

There’s also a purely practical reason to vote. We can lobby and march all we want between elections, but we can’t force our elected representatives to do as we wish. Voting is the only mechanism by which we directly grab the wheel of the ship of state and steer it in our preferred direction.

Regardless of malicious lies to the contrary, your vote is safe and secure. If you follow the instructions, sign and date your ballot envelope, and drop it in the mail or in the box in front of the library, your vote will be counted.

The switch to voting by mail and a high level of interest in the national election could produce record turnout this year, so mail your ballot as soon as possible to ensure timely processing. You can track the status of your ballot at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.