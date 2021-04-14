Star editorial: Water conservation is critical

“We’re all in this together” and "the new normal" became common refrains during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they're equally applicable to St. Helena’s severe water shortage.
All of us — residents, businesses, employees, schools, nonprofits, landscapers — need to do our part to conserve water as we head into the spring and summer months when consumption typically spikes.
When the city declared a Phase II water emergency last October, customers got the message. We’ve hit the target of 30% reduction in January, February and March, but maintaining that level of conservation during the dry months is going to mean brown lawns and dead landscaping.
It’s going to be hard, but there’s no way around it.
Interim Public Works Director John Wanger and City Councilmember Eric Hall walked us through the sobering data.
After a paltry rainy season, Bell Canyon is at just over 42%. Setting aside 25% to maintain water pressure and allow for firefighting leaves us with only 17% available for until the next rainy season – and considering the multi-year drought, there’s no telling when that’s going to be.
To preserve Bell Canyon, the city is pumping as much as it can from the Stonebridge wells, which can provide up to 450 acre-feet per year, and the Napa water connection, which guarantees us 600 acre-feet per year.
We can ordinarily purchase an extra 200 acre-feet from Napa, but with the State Water Project cutting its water allocations, Napa officials are warning us not to count on that.
The guaranteed 600 acre-feet resets July 1, so we can continue pumping 67 acre-feet per month for the rest of the dry season. At that clip, we will exhaust our 600 acre-feet allocation around March 2022. If rain hasn’t recharged Bell Canyon by then, forget Phase III – we could be looking at a water crisis without precedent in St. Helena’s history.
The city is already taking steps to tackle the crisis. Officials reached out to businesses last Friday and are using all of the public relations tools in their arsenal to urge conservation.
We also encourage the city to pursue long-term solutions. To its credit, the council is thinking long-term and looking at how this year’s water consumption will affect next year’s water supply under various rainfall scenarios.
We might have to recalibrate our water emergency triggers, which are built on the increasingly dubious assumption that rain will start to recharge Bell Canyon every November.
We encourage the city to subsidize WiFi-equipped irrigation meters and sprinkler controllers that enable customers manage their water consumption.
The city needs to reach out to landscaping companies that are paid to keep lawns green, even if the house is unoccupied. Landscapers and homeowners need to share a sense of civic responsibility to save water.
The city also needs to pursue long-term solutions: new water contracts, upgrades at Bell Canyon, new resources to patch up our leaky underground pipes, a distribution system for non-potable tertiary-treated water, and other upgrades to harden the water system against threats like the Glass Fire, which damaged infrastructure at the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant and caused city water to fall short of a quality standard.
The city’s role is crucial and it has to be accompanied by each of us taking personal responsibility to save water: Bricks in toilets, short showers, dirty cars, dead lawns, and whatever else it takes to hit your 30% target.
Residences, wineries, restaurants, offices — those distinctions don’t matter.
We all need to recognize that St. Helena water is a precious resource, and we all need to act accordingly.
The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.