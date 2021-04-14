Star editorial: Water conservation is critical

We can ordinarily purchase an extra 200 acre-feet from Napa, but with the State Water Project cutting its water allocations, Napa officials are warning us not to count on that.

The guaranteed 600 acre-feet resets July 1, so we can continue pumping 67 acre-feet per month for the rest of the dry season. At that clip, we will exhaust our 600 acre-feet allocation around March 2022. If rain hasn’t recharged Bell Canyon by then, forget Phase III – we could be looking at a water crisis without precedent in St. Helena’s history.

The city is already taking steps to tackle the crisis. Officials reached out to businesses last Friday and are using all of the public relations tools in their arsenal to urge conservation.

We also encourage the city to pursue long-term solutions. To its credit, the council is thinking long-term and looking at how this year’s water consumption will affect next year’s water supply under various rainfall scenarios.

We might have to recalibrate our water emergency triggers, which are built on the increasingly dubious assumption that rain will start to recharge Bell Canyon every November.

We encourage the city to subsidize WiFi-equipped irrigation meters and sprinkler controllers that enable customers manage their water consumption.