What to do during a Red Flag Warning

Fuel up your car

Point your car away from your home for quicker egress

Unlock your gate (if you have an automatic gate, open it)

Open your garage door or disengage the automatic system

Prepare your generator

Make sure hoses and water are accessible and in working order

Remove seat cushions and other flammable material from your porch

Remove material that’s stored up against your home (like trash bins)

Clear off your deck above and below

Move your barbecue propane tank away from your house

Remove debris from your roof and gutters

Close doors and windows

Place your “go bag” in the car or near your front door, this may be all that you take so have what you need: Papers, medicines, passport

Charge your phone (be aware of a planned power shutdown)

Have a good flashlight and batteries ready

Have a crank-up or battery operated portable radio (know the stations 1440AM/99.3FM)

- NapaFirewise.org