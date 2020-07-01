Star editorial: We’re beating COVID-19, but the fight’s not over

We’re still in the first wave of COVID-19, Herber said. If we stay careful, the virus should decline over the summer before possibly surging in the late fall.

That surge could be bigger and happen sooner if we gather over the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays or slack off on our social distancing and mask-wearing. Surges in Texas, Florida and Arizona demonstrate the consequences of failing to heed experts’ advice.

The need for caution is underscored by how much we don’t know about COVID-19. Why does it affect some people so much worse than others? Once we recover from it, how long with our antibodies protect us from a second infection? How long will it take to develop a vaccine? What long-term health problems affect patients who have “recovered”?

Without solid answers, we need to keep wearing our masks, washing our hands, staying six feet apart, and taking care of our bodies. You know the drill: eat a good diet, exercise, and don’t smoke or vape – COVID-19 can be devastating even to healthy lungs, let alone those with preexisting damage.

You might see people not following the rules and being rude to those who are. Don’t be one of them. Remember that this isn’t all about us as individuals – it’s about looking out for everyone else.

Let’s stay careful and keep up the good work.

The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.