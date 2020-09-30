Star editorial: Why the St. Helena City Council should approve the Farmstead hotel

The Hall family’s proposal to add 65 hotel rooms to the Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch property “checks all the boxes in terms of what kind of development we want in this community,” St. Helena’s Steve Goldfarb told the Planning Commission on Sept. 17.
We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.
With the commission voting in favor of the project and a City Council hearing scheduled for Oct. 13, here are the top seven reasons the council should approve this creative, environmentally sensitive and economically beneficial project.
1. It reflects St. Helena’s values.
Farmstead restaurant is built around sustainability, community, farm-to-table dining, and environmentally responsible agriculture – in other words, St. Helena’s core values. The hotel will reinforce that theme. It will communicate to visitors what St. Helena is all about and be a model for what smart, measured growth can accomplish.
2. It will help downtown businesses.
With two bikes per room and improved sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, the hotel’s occupants will have every reason to head downtown for shopping, dining and entertainment. And at an average rate of $967 per night, the hotel will draw exactly the sort of guests downtown stores and restaurants are looking for.
3. It will make the city more fiscally sound.
The projected $2.6 million in hotel, sales and property tax revenue to the General Fund will create the financial breathing room the city needs to invest in long-neglected infrastructure and confront unexpected challenges. The Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force recommended approving two hotel projects, one at the City Hall site and one somewhere else. This project checks off the “somewhere else” box in a way that’s more politically palatable than a hotel on the Adams Street property.
4. It makes a meaningful contribution to workforce housing.
The developers will pay $3.2 million in housing fees. Of that, $1 million will be set aside for Our Town St. Helena to acquire the adjacent Phelps property, which could accommodate around 30 units. The remainder could be used to buy more land and give workforce housing developers the subsidies they need to make projects pencil out.
5. It will produce a more sustainable water system.
Instead of throwing money into a dubious toilet retrofit program, the developers will install the first link in a network of purple pipe delivering recycled water from the wastewater treatment plant to the lawns, ballfields and vineyards along Grayson and Crane. That will save more than twice as much city water as the hotel will consume. Throw in improved storm drains and you have an infrastructure that’s sturdier and greener than it was pre-project.
6. The Halls are good people and responsible stewards.
They’ve made a tremendous personal investment – and we’re not talking about just money – in a property that’s come to represent the best of what St. Helena can offer locals and tourists. If they ever do sell it, which seems unlikely, it would certainly be to someone who shares their values.
7. The arguments against the hotel are spurious.
The Planning Commission ruled that the project’s environmental review document adequately vetted its impact. The development agreement sets a new standard in requiring projects to mitigate their own effects on housing and water. Questions about the sustainability of the city’s Stonebridge wells seem far removed from the evaluation of the hotel and smack of the water-related excuses that have repeatedly been invoked to delay or reject good projects.
This is the right hotel for St. Helena, by the right applicants, in the right place, at the right time.
We urge the council to approve it.
Watch Now: The Steps People Are Taking to Live More Sustainably
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!