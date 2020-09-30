Star editorial: Why the St. Helena City Council should approve the Farmstead hotel

3. It will make the city more fiscally sound.

The projected $2.6 million in hotel, sales and property tax revenue to the General Fund will create the financial breathing room the city needs to invest in long-neglected infrastructure and confront unexpected challenges. The Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force recommended approving two hotel projects, one at the City Hall site and one somewhere else. This project checks off the “somewhere else” box in a way that’s more politically palatable than a hotel on the Adams Street property.

4. It makes a meaningful contribution to workforce housing.

The developers will pay $3.2 million in housing fees. Of that, $1 million will be set aside for Our Town St. Helena to acquire the adjacent Phelps property, which could accommodate around 30 units. The remainder could be used to buy more land and give workforce housing developers the subsidies they need to make projects pencil out.

5. It will produce a more sustainable water system.