Knowledge inspires courageous actions.
That’s the tagline for the upcoming Women’s Summit Napa Valley, and it sums up organizers’ goal of informing and empowering women so that they have the confidence to speak out and effect change.
Our board strongly supports events that bring the community together, and the Women’s Summit is a prime example.
The summit will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Napa Valley Country Club on Hagen Road in Napa. However, Upvalley women like Beth Lincoln – who recently met with our board – are the driving force behind the event.
The first summit, organized by Women Stand Up – St. Helena and held at Charles Krug Winery last August, drew about 150 people. Lincoln said she hopes the new venue attracts more downvalley women.
Speakers will address issues of education and diversity, health care, gun violence, and re-igniting the Equal Rights Amendment, which is closer to ratification than you might think.
Nonprofits like NEWS, Moms Demand Action, the League of Women Voters, Girls on the Run, Puertas Abiertas and Soroptimist International – which is sponsoring the event – will set up booths where people can find out how to get more involved.
The event is clearly politically progressive in its activism, but Lincoln said it’s also nonpartisan. Rather than achieving specific policy goals, organizers primarily want to empower women to take action in whichever topic interests them, whether it’s the environment, women’s health, immigration, redistricting or the Electoral College.
Tickets are $75 ($50 for students) and available at Eventbrite.com under “Women’s Summit Napa.” A ticket includes lunch and wine.
You can also contribute as a sponsor. For example, $75 will pay for one of 20 members of a high school girls choir to attend the summit. You can also cover a speaker stipend ($250), pay for the rental of a table for 10 ($58), or cover the cost of marketing and printing ($400).
Women Stand Up – St. Helena started in the wake of the 2016 election. Since then we’ve also seen a wave of youth activism at St. Helena High School, where the Students For Change club is dominated largely by young women ascribing to progressive positions on issues like guns, the environment and LGBTQ rights.
Events like the Women’s Summit keep those activists motivated to tackle the world’s problems. Who knows, maybe a future presidential candidate will attend the Women’s Summit, learn about a pressing issue, and think, “Hey, I know how to fix that.”
Despite the event’s liberal inclinations, we encourage people — and especially women — of all political stripes to attend. A cordial exchange of fact-based ideas from across the political spectrum could do our community nothing but good.
We’re thankful that despite Napa County’s small population there’s still enough enthusiasm to pull off an event that will bolster today’s activists and inspire tomorrow’s.