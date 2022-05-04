Star editorial: Yes on Measure G for good governance

Measure G boils down to this: We shouldn’t be spending vast sums of money and tearing our community apart every two years just to elect a mayor.

St. Helena residents are voting June 7 on Measure G, which would simply require the five-member St. Helena City Council to select one of its own members as mayor.

How exactly would the new selection process work? We don’t know, and nothing the current council says should affect your vote, since future councils could change the rules as they see fit. The Brown Act, the state’s open meetings law, will ensure that the selection process plays out in full public view.

But that new process isn’t the point. The point is that the current process is failing us.

St. Helena mayors were council-appointed until 1976, so Measure G isn’t a bold step into an unknown future. It would merely end a 46-year experiment in direct mayoral elections that worked fine until the last decade or so, when mayoral elections started to become vastly expensive, divisive, and frankly a waste of time and resources.

Measure G isn’t a referendum on our current mayor. The fact that Geoff Ellsworth loaned more than $90,000 to his own campaign in 2020 is merely a symptom that something’s wrong. So was the aborted recall attempt against former Mayor Alan Galbraith in 2017.

Concerns about mayoral elections predate those situations and are founded on process, not personalities.

Think about the resources — time, money and emotions — expended on mayoral debates, fundraising, campaigning and divisive rhetoric. We've heard stories of friends who no longer meet for dinner after finding themselves on opposite sides of a mayoral race. That shouldn't be happening.

Why not instead spend a fraction of that time, money and emotional energy on electing a fifth regular councilmember, and use what’s left over to create robust community debates about substantive issues like water, housing and city finances?

Measure G would also encourage more collaboration on the council. Peer-appointed mayors would be guaranteed to have the support of a majority of the council, preventing awkward and unproductive scenarios where the mayor’s agenda is at odds with the rest of the council’s.

Measure G would also add political stability and make it harder for an underqualified or divisive candidate to become mayor.

There's also a certain logic to having the council select the mayor. Much of the mayor’s work is managing the business of the council, and his relationship with his peers is critical.

If you want cheaper, more amicable elections and more functional city councils, please vote yes on Measure G.

