Star editorial: Yes on Measure H for St. Helena's future

St. Helena is in dire need of money to fund its infrastructure, and Measure H is the best way to get it.

Measure H would fund $19.15 million in water, sewer and storm drain projects by levying an ad valorem property tax on city residents of approximately $14.82 per $100,000 of assessed value, averaged out over about 36 years.

The projects funded by Measure H are absolutely essential to support our long-neglected infrastructure, much of which was built in the 1940s. In the decades since, we operated under the illusion that those pipes, pumps, valves, culverts and intake towers would serve us in perpetuity with little or no maintenance.

Now, as those systems have inevitably deteriorated and state regulations become more and more stringent, the fallacy of our “see no evil, hear no evil” approach has been laid bare.

Measure H is an opportunity to make up for lost time. It’s not big enough to rectify the mistakes of the past and fund all of the projects that need to be done, but it will buy us some time and enable us to address the most urgent, mandatory needs.

The increasing and interrelated threats of prolonged drought and wildfires highlight how crucial it is for St. Helena to deliver clean water to customers, improve our drought resiliency, distribute recycled water, and give firefighters as much water as they might need in an emergency.

Measure H will be the first step in the direction of a more stable water future.

The next step will be another round of water and sewer rate hikes. Expect rates to go up whether regardless of Measure H’s fate, but expect those increases to be more painful if H fails. The city will have to get those infrastructure dollars from somewhere.

Measure H isn’t perfect. It doesn’t raise money from property owners outside the city limits who would nevertheless benefit from the water improvements funded by the bonds.

We’ll have to live with that reality, bearing in mind that our fates are tied together whether we live inside or outside of the city limits. If our water system continues to fail, we will all suffer the consequences.

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth — who endorses the bond along with the rest of the council — assures the Star that informational meetings about Measure H are in the offing. With ballots set to be mailed starting Monday, that public outreach can’t come soon enough.

Measure H requires a two-thirds majority, so we urge the entire council to push this bond measure hard. Knock on doors. Set up tables in the parks. Lobby service clubs. The stakes are too high for elected city officials to take a passive role.

The Yes on Measure H ballot argument is signed by Tom McBroom, who chaired the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force; Rosaura Segura, former Napa Valley College trustee and current city planning commissioner; Jeff Farmer of the local Firewise Council; and Joel Gott and Jake Scheideman, two of St. Helena’s savviest and most respected businessmen.

They understand how essential Measure H is to St. Helena’s future. So do we.

Please vote yes on Measure H.

