Star editorial: Yes on Measure L

“Absolutely necessary.”

That’s how a 1998 Star editorial described Measure A, the half-cent sales tax that went on to fund crucial flood control projects that protected lives and property in St. Helena and Napa.

A generation later, the Napa Valley faces an even more destructive threat from wildfires. The Glass Fire of 2020 might have wiped St. Helena off the map if not for luck and the herculean efforts of firefighters.

As in 1998, voters are weighing in on a sales tax that would fund vital, life-saving projects to protect life and property.

And just like Measure A, Measure L is absolutely necessary.

Measure L would impose a quarter-cent sales tax (half the size of Measure A) to fund a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) developed with extensive input from the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation and local Fire Safe councils.

Measure L would generate $10 million annually to create fuel breaks, reduce flammable fuels, open up safe corridors for firefighting and evacuation efforts, and protect watersheds like Bell Canyon, one of St. Helena’s primary water sources.

Most important, it will protect our homes, our businesses and our bodies.

Measure L is opposed by the Napa County Taxpayers Association, which claims, “How the County intends to spend our tax money is not clearly and specifically spelled out.”

In fact, the CWPP identifies dozens of specific projects, including a fuel break extending up Spring Mountain Road, in the same corridor where some of the most intense firefighting occurred during the Glass Fire.

Still skeptical? Go to stopnapafires.com/cwpp, click the first link on page 27, and navigate the project map for yourself.

The CWPP outlines specific projects, but we suppose the taxpayers association is right in the sense that it doesn’t identify individual weeds and stands of brush that will be removed.

However, that’s one of Measure L’s strengths. It provides local control over exactly how the money will be spent within the specified areas.

Local fire chiefs and Fire Safe councils know better than anybody what needs to be done to protect their communities, so why not grant them the flexibility they need to do the job right?

Lest there be any doubt, Measure L creates an oversight committee and requires annual independent audits to ensure the money is spent appropriately.

Think back to where you were on Sept. 27, 2020, when the Glass Fire started. Think about how — and where — you spent the next few weeks. Remember the horror of seeing homes and businesses burn to the ground. Remember the fear and the trauma.

Most of all, remember the sense of helplessness most of us felt.

There will be another wildfire. Worsening droughts and prolonged dry seasons leave no doubt.

But by the time that fire starts, let’s be prepared. Let’s starve it of fuel in advance. Let’s give firefighters an edge as they battle it. Let’s give the civilians in its path a safe route to flee.

Let’s go on the offensive against wildfires. Please vote yes on Measure L.

The Star editorial board consists of Napa Valley Publishing president Jay Scott, Napa Valley Register editor Dan Evans and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.