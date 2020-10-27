Still time to save St. Helena's historic bridges

After all the pre-election discussion of the York Creek Dam, I’d like to submit for greater consideration the future of York Creek Bridge, along with the Sulphur Creek Bridge.

Historic entrances to our small town, north and south, where the highway jags, traffic lags, and our beloved Main Street becomes something more than a stop, Sulfur Creek’s stones jut out just after the old Taylor’s Refresher sign, and York’s signal the end of the Tunnel of Elms.

They are both under dire threat from CalTrans ‘improvement’ (read: replacement) plans. The next mayor will be St. Helena’s new gatekeeper, quite literally. Not that we endeavor to raise or lower those gates, but rather to preserve their character and keep St. Helena bounded by what it always has been – historic stone bridges.

At the turn of the last century, Napa Valley was famous for them – “the county of stone bridges” – perhaps moreso than for our wines at the time. Many have been lost, deconstructed, as with the Napa Creek and First Street Bridge, one of the five oldest in California, or simply submerged, as with the “Queen of Stone Bridges” at Putah Creek, the “longest stone structure west of the Rockies” now under Lake Berryessa.

Mayors in the '80s and '90s preserved Pratt and Pope against such progress. Now it’s your turn.