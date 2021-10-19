Stop Pacaso from ruining our neighborhods

Pacaso is getting more and more backlash in the press and I think a major concern that has not been highlighted enough is the safety aspect of having a hotel/timeshare-like house in the middle of residential areas. There are good reasons why cities like St. Helena prohibit this.

These are my concerns and thoughts about the safety aspect of Pacaso, in addition to the noise, parking issues and the erosion of residential neighbourhoods.

To clarify, I don't mind the Pacaso timeshare concept -- just not in residential neighborhoods. Look at Four Seasons in Calistoga -- they built a timeshare outside town. No problem for residents or local neighborhoods and great for Calistoga business.

I'd like for the Pacaso owners to ask themselves if they and their families would want hundreds of transient people to come to their residence street to party week in and week out year around? Especially for us who live in Napa and Sonoma -- visitors are typically here to experience the wine country and drink wine. What happens if there's drunk driving resulting in a person/child's death; what happens if there is any other kind of child abuse by transient vacationers?