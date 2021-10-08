Stop these pranks

Have you heard all the news around TikTok? Have you heard about the trends and challenges?

Well, one of the challenges on TikTok is just called the “Devious Lick.” This is where kids steal stuff from school, throw soap dispensers across the bathroom, and vandalize the school. Here is some more information about this TikTok trend and what it’s doing to schools.

Viral ‘Devious Licks’ challenge incites vandalism at St. Helena schools St. Helena educators are hoping an uptick in vandalism doesn’t escalate into something more serious as a viral craze challenges kids to cause mayhem at school.

The trend “Devious Lick” on TikTok has caused schools to close down the bathrooms. In my school, Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School, (for the boys) you have to go to the main office and sign in and out to use the bathroom.

The reason for this is that someone sprayed the walls with sticky candy stuff in one incident and at another time someone took a soap dispenser and threw it onto the floor.

This trend isn't the only stuff that’s going to happen this year. There is a whole list of pranks that kids are going to do at school. This could cause many schools to go into virtual school again because of how bad it’s getting. And this only just started. There is a whole list until July 2022.