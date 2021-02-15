Stop trying to reinvent the wheel on Adams Streeet

2. It’s not smart for you to suggest plunking some low income housing on Adams – just to keep us from having an essential luxe hotel there. The city’s fiscal health can play directly into a better solution for additional low-income/workforce housing. We already know how to do this essential job - providing involvement and benefits at every step of the way. The city has wisely invested in the projects created and managed by “Our Town -- St Helena” -- local volunteers who know how to lead. Look no further than their Brenkle Court project on McCorkle Avenue, where eight families are helping to build their own new houses. One homeowner said, “Building my own house here is a dream come true." That partnership has caught the eye of St. Helenans in the best possible way. Volunteers come over to help the eight families, civic groups and private citizens bring over lunch for the owners working on weekends, local companies have pitched in with essential services. The is grass roots “building community” that makes us better and stronger.