Stop trying to reinvent the wheel on Adams Streeet

Regarding Nancy Dervin’s Jan. 21 letter to the editor ("We've had a strong vision for Adams Street for a long time"): Well, Nancy, Alan Galbraith let you off too easy in his reply on Jan. 28 ("Former mayor responds to Ms. Dervin’s letter on Measure G and the Adams Street property").
Let me comment on a couple of other off-base points in your letter.
1. You are suggesting a retail shopping area in your Adams Street “El Centro.” That must not happen. Our Main Street merchants and landlords have worked for years to serve our needs, from bobby pins to winery boots, haircuts to wedding rings. They don’t deserve to have a competing retail area around the corner in a tiny six-block town. All of those empty Main Street storefronts are testimony that St. Helena needs to draw a new, targeted consumer who will help balance and improve the Main Street shopping area. The city needs to be “first up” by improving the infrastructure and appeal of Main Street. That begins with new General Fund income that lets it invest in Main Street. It’s time for naysayers, mostly without standing, to quit playing games with our Adams Street property - and put the luxe hotel there that can be the needed “First Step.” Here’s my target couple who come up for a long weekend and spend $4,000 in St Helena. They walk down town from their luxe room in the hotel on Adams to shop, play and eat.
2. It’s not smart for you to suggest plunking some low income housing on Adams – just to keep us from having an essential luxe hotel there. The city’s fiscal health can play directly into a better solution for additional low-income/workforce housing. We already know how to do this essential job - providing involvement and benefits at every step of the way. The city has wisely invested in the projects created and managed by “Our Town -- St Helena” -- local volunteers who know how to lead. Look no further than their Brenkle Court project on McCorkle Avenue, where eight families are helping to build their own new houses. One homeowner said, “Building my own house here is a dream come true." That partnership has caught the eye of St. Helenans in the best possible way. Volunteers come over to help the eight families, civic groups and private citizens bring over lunch for the owners working on weekends, local companies have pitched in with essential services. The is grass roots “building community” that makes us better and stronger.
So Nancy - please stop trying to re-invent the wheel. As you burn your pencil in the fireplace, listen again to Alan’s wise words: “ As we know, when folks opine with false premises or unjustified certitude, they often lead people astray and undermine the public good.”
Bill Ryan
St. Helena
