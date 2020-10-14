Substantiating what I said

In response to Mary Koberstein’s response to my letter of Oct. 8:

Hotels: Koberstein references the Task Force report but fails to divulge the actual conclusions located on Page Three. Nowhere does it say Adams Street should be sold or that a hotel should be built there. Read it for yourself. Google: financing-civic-infrastructure-task-force-final report.

As for SHAPE, read committee chair Smithers’ letter dated Jan. 10 wherein he states “I’m not quite sure how a few citizens and one council member have been able to send this off the rails and go against the will of St. Helena citizens, the SHAPE committee, City Council, and good fiscal sense, but they’ve worked hard.”

Civic Buildings: Koberstein says “Kosmont did not cost $175,000.” The exact amount to Kosmont for their services is $175,234.24. Include money paid to Vernazza Wolfe Associates in 2015 ($44,809.99), EMG 2017-2018 ($76,785.20), and Noll & Tam between 2019-2020 ($282,544.00) the city paid $579,373.43 for professional consultation services. I obtained this information via Public Records Request #079-20, July 1. It is on the city website.