Support Leslie Stanton for St. Helena City Council

I am writing to support Leslie Stanton for City Council. Leslie is a pillar of our community and genuinely cares about the residents of St. Helena.

She recently retired after more than 30 years as the children’s librarian, a job she loved partially because she got to know so many people in our community and watch us grow up and have children of our own.

I have known Leslie since I was about 2 years old; she was my first supervisor when I worked at the library in high school and someone I visited frequently when I returned home for visits.

Now that I'm living in St. Helena again with my infant daughter, who shares a birthday with Leslie's daughter, the future of our town matters more to me than it ever has before. I trust Leslie to put the needs of St. Helena citizens first.

After two devastating fires, climate change action is more important than ever and I trust Leslie to make that a priority. We have a wonderful city asset in the Adams Street property and we need to make sure that any development of that property benefits the people who live here.

This is an incredibly expensive place to live and we need more affordable, well-maintained housing as well as fair wages for all workers. Leslie will work hard toward achieving those priorities.