Support Lester Hardy for St. Helena City Council

I do not live in St. Helena, so I am sorry to say I cannot vote for Lester Hardy. But Lester and I have spent many days on race tracks, from Monterrey to Nevada, and our trips to these tracks have given me a chance to experience Lester's intelligence and his real love for the people and places in Napa Valley, and particularly in his hometown of St. Helena. I don't think that town's voters could find a more dedicated public servant.