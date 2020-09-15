Support Napa County ag students: Buy BBQ dinner on Oct. 2 in St. Helena

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, Oct. 2, the Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation will be hosting its popular Buckhorn BBQ drive thru pickup dinner in St. Helena supporting Napa County’s ag youth. This event helps our foundation fund longstanding traditions such as Ag Day in Napa County where more than 1,000 elementary school children come to the fairgrounds and learn about Napa County agriculture. The event also assists the foundation in COVID-19 relief efforts for farmworkers and their families, as well as continuing education classes for Napa’s ag community.

We encourage St. Helena residents to support this great work and buy a dinner for drive thru pickup on Oct. 2 in support of Napa County’s ag youth and our foundation’s work. You can go online to www.napafarmbureau.org/loveoftheland to purchase a dinner or call us at (707) 224-5403. Orders must be placed by Sept. 28 and pickup will occur from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 2 at the American Ag Credit parking lot located at 1101 Vintage Ave. in St. Helena.

We look forward to seeing you and thank you for supporting Napa County’s ag youth.

Corrin Armstrong

Membership & Events Manager

Napa County Farm Bureau