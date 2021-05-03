Support our (high school) seniors

As we can all attest, the past year has completely changed our way of life. For our graduating seniors, their last year of high school has had a very different vibe, without the traditions that make high school memorable; no Friday night football games, no homecoming festivities, no pep rallies, and no junior/senior prom. (Seriously, what will their children have to laugh about years from now without awkward homecoming or prom photos?!)

We are very proud of our graduating class for their resilience and perseverance, first working through remote learning and then returning to campus but with masks and very limited social interaction. Yet, this stalwart group of 108 students has succeeded and will soon be headed off to colleges and universities across the country.

As parents, we hope to send our seniors off in style. In partnership with the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, we are asking all of the downtown merchants to decorate their windows along Main Street to “Paint the Town Red” and we are asking you, our community, to show your support as well.

How can you show some love for the class of 2021?