Support your future, vote for Ellsworth

Please join me in supporting the re-election of Geoff Ellsworth for St. Helena mayor. Mayor Ellsworth has proven his tireless leadership in St. Helena and beyond in our changing, hard to comprehend world. While we live through mega fires and drought, loss of life sustaining watershed and natural landscape, Mayor Ellsworth has made protection of the City of St. Helena’s Bell Canyon Reservoir’s watershed a priority.

Geoff has stepped up beyond his service representing the City of St. Helena on countywide policy committees including the County Climate Action Committee and the Groundwater Plan Advisory Committee, as only a local can. With his homegrown, boots on the ground knowledge, Geoff is urgently advocating for the conservation of the finite and fragile watershed St. Helena relies on (which is largely outside of the City of St. Helena limits and where development is controlled or left wildly unchecked by the County of Napa.)

Each small Main Street business, historic winery, family run tasting room, or favorite local restaurant, even your own home, are intrinsically dependent upon the protection of the Bell Canyon watershed. Nothing in St. Helena can succeed or prosper without the foundational protection of this water resource. Our own life experiences have documented via mega fires, groundwater depletion and collapsing upland ecosystems that immediate and lifesaving steps must be taken.