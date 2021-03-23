Supporting Anna Chouteau for Napa County Supervisors

I am writing in enthusiastic support of Anna Chouteau for Napa County Supervisor District 3. Anna brings the experience, love of this Valley, and commitment to public service that is critical in leadership for these coming years. Anna has exemplary professional credentials (a Masters of Science degree in Organizational Development) combined with a genuine warmth and passion for people and their needs. She has worked professionally on environmental issues and her leadership style is collaborative, focused, and passionate. Throughout her time in St. Helena, while raising her two children, Anna has served tirelessly as a public servant in support of quality education for all, protection of the environment, as a child and family advocate, and an elected member of our City Council.
The supervisor role spans a wide range of work, from our mental health initiatives to corrections to land use. Anna has relationships with county officials, small business owners, and family-owned wineries that will enable her to be extremely effective in navigating the complexities of this role. While land use tends to receive the most attention, it is important to note that Anna also has unique experience that will serve our county in the other extraordinarily important aspects of the supervisor position. Anna has demonstrated her commitment over the years to family and child health and was chosen in a highly selective process to be a systems leader by First 5 Napa, which seeks to address the most challenging problems children face in Napa County. She has worked to advocate for equity in education and she has been a community organizer for issues ranging from gun violence prevention to ensuring women and families in Napa County can access planned parenthood healthcare without harassment. Anna is known for being a public servant who embraces dialogue and works to bridge divides and find common solutions.
Anna grew up in Sonoma County, surrounded by vineyards and on the shores of the Russian River. Like all things with Anna, she views life as best shared so it was not long before she introduced our family to the dirt road leading to her parents’ house, where I saw firsthand her inspiring love for this area.
Anna’s commitment to public service, solution-focused positive attitude and deep environmental roots are clear to any who know her. When there is a challenging problem that requires intelligence, insight, and a real understanding of people, Anna is always the first person I would choose as a leader. Please join me in supporting Anna Chouteau to lead Napa County as Supervisor for District 3.
Alexandra Boeving Allen
St. Helena
