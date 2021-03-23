Supporting Anna Chouteau for Napa County Supervisors

I am writing in enthusiastic support of Anna Chouteau for Napa County Supervisor District 3. Anna brings the experience, love of this Valley, and commitment to public service that is critical in leadership for these coming years. Anna has exemplary professional credentials (a Masters of Science degree in Organizational Development) combined with a genuine warmth and passion for people and their needs. She has worked professionally on environmental issues and her leadership style is collaborative, focused, and passionate. Throughout her time in St. Helena, while raising her two children, Anna has served tirelessly as a public servant in support of quality education for all, protection of the environment, as a child and family advocate, and an elected member of our City Council.

The supervisor role spans a wide range of work, from our mental health initiatives to corrections to land use. Anna has relationships with county officials, small business owners, and family-owned wineries that will enable her to be extremely effective in navigating the complexities of this role. While land use tends to receive the most attention, it is important to note that Anna also has unique experience that will serve our county in the other extraordinarily important aspects of the supervisor position. Anna has demonstrated her commitment over the years to family and child health and was chosen in a highly selective process to be a systems leader by First 5 Napa, which seeks to address the most challenging problems children face in Napa County. She has worked to advocate for equity in education and she has been a community organizer for issues ranging from gun violence prevention to ensuring women and families in Napa County can access planned parenthood healthcare without harassment. Anna is known for being a public servant who embraces dialogue and works to bridge divides and find common solutions.