Supporting Lester Hardy for St. Helena City Council

We enthusiastically endorse Lester Hardy for St. Helena City Council. He is currently on the Planning Commission and is a former city councilman. He brings thoughtful experience and energy to this town. His skills are numerous, he is a respectful listener and is able to help move processes forward.

This community needs his knowledge and skill on our council. We have major issues that are essential to resolve -- empty stores on Main Street, financial needs to support remediation of the sewer and water drainage system and the long-term water supply issue, Adams Street, City Hall, not to mention repairing roads.

His position on St. Helena Water Security is a valuable article that was published in the Star on Aug. 11. Please look it up as it tells of the clear thinking he has on a problem that needs to be addressed.

We need people who are willing to work cooperatively and are able to move the process forward for the good of our community. We have known and respected him for years and recommend your vote for a man passionate about our city. We need Lester Hardy on our city council.

Bob and Verna Steinhauer

St. Helena