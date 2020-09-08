Supporting Lester Hardy for St. Helena City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing this letter in support of city council candidate Lester Hardy. I have come to know and appreciate Lester’s action-oriented approach to addressing local issues and believe he would be an excellent addition to the council. His commitment to finding solutions along with his experience as a former city council member and current planning commissioner make him an ideal candidate during a moment in history that demands accountability from community leaders.

Lester has shown that he is ready to serve all St. Helenans; including the currently and historically underrepresented Latinx community. Following the killing of George Floyd, Lester wrote to the city council and requested a special meeting in an attempt to address concerns of structural racism and social justice as they relate to Latinx people living in St. Helena. He has since been actively participating in the outreach necessary to make that meeting meaningful.

This is not the first time Lester has advocated on behalf of the Latinx community, either. After the horrific warrantless INS raids of 1992, Lester’s request for a special meeting to hear from the aggrieved was denied by the city council. They went on to reject his resolution to prohibit the police from cooperating with INS operations as well.