Taxing St. Helena to its ruin

The residents of St. Helena need to be more informed about the huge Hunter project being pushed on us by a Santa Rosa developer. Here’s why it matters to all of us.
It will pave over our trail from the Library to the River that so many of us use. It will put 90 new multi-million dollar houses and units on the actual flooding zone that was the cause of multiple years of major flooding to Vineyard Valley, Hunt’s Grove apartments, and many adjacent homes. As taxpayers, we spent $40 million to reduce the flooding to people and property in St. Helena at that very spot, and this developer wants us to allow an entire new subdivision to be put there. And guess who owns all the liability if it floods again? Not him. It’s us St. Helena taxpayers. We built the levee, we own that levee and we operate that levee, and we have to pay taxes to maintain it forever. If the city grants building permits, the developer is not liable, we all are.
And if anyone thinks the feds or state is going to bail us out when the levee fails, forget it. Twenty years ago when we proposed the loans to build the levee, St. Helena took on all the ownership and liability. And, with the Coronavirus bailout and future economic uncertainty, a tiny levee in St. Helena is hardly on anyone’s radar. That’s why it has to be on ours, as residents who own it, we will have to bear the entire brunt of the costs and lawsuits.
The levee is already over a decade old, and it has to last forever without ever failing even once, or all those new people and their new property will be flooded. And since this subdivision will pave over and fill in the flood basin, it will also mean Vineyard Valley is less protected than it was before because all that water will have nowhere to go anymore but down to them and Hunt's Grove and the neighbors. It makes no sense for our little city to take on that financial burden. We have enough to worry about with fires, earthquakes, pandemics, loss of business and flooding. We don’t need to do something that will endanger more people and tax our little system to its ruin.
Jim and Pat Reynolds
St. Helena
