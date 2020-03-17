Teach your children social distancing

I am writing to urge parents and caregivers to take the guidance on children’s social distancing with critical seriousness. This is an uncertain and challenging time for all of us and we are all desiring more clarity in understanding how the novel coronavirus spreads as well as incubation time prior to symptoms. What we do know is that at this juncture the very best measure we can take to limit the spread of this virus is to practice social distancing (at least six feet separation between people). This is hard – really hard – particularly for children. Socially, children experience connection physically through games like tag, playing closely on the playground, talking and walking in close proximity to one another. Distance is strange and stressful and developmentally is very hard for children. What makes this abstract concept even harder is the inconsistency with which families and schools are implementing these public health measures.