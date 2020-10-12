Thank you, Editor Dave Stoneberg and best of luck

In the midst of the fire recently, the news came out that David Stoneberg would no longer be the editor of the St Helena Star. I saddens me as I am sure it does many others because Dave was a fine newspaper man and is a wonderful person. His genuine concern about local issues was evident and he was always ready to listen to divergent opinions and to delve into difficult challenges. He offered truthful, unbiased new reporting which is admirable in the current journalistic environment.