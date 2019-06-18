I am so proud of the way Napa Valley residents have shown their support for human rights, gender equality and reproductive health services. I have been overwhelmed by the strong turnout at our three Women’s Marches and most recently at the large number of folks who joined us on May 30 in support of Planned Parenthood Northern California. Most gratifying to me was the inclusion of so many people under 40.
As one of those who has been involved in protests since the 1960s and ’70s, I have feared that the Millennials and Post-Millenials have become too complacent and lost their voices in terms of human rights. How inspiring to see that this is not the case in Napa.
Thank you to everyone, young and old, for caring. I especially want to express my gratitude to those younger folks who have shown me that there is promise for our future.
Stacey Bressler
St. Helena