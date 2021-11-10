Thank you, St. Helena, from Purses of Hope

Thanksgiving Blessings: Thank you, St. Helena. A big round of applause to all of our friends who generously donated to our Federated Women’s Purses of Hope project and a very special thank you to Design 4 Nails and Glenna’s Rescued Treasures and Consignment for their generous donations.

The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley are so appreciative for all of the many donations of purses, toiletries, snuggly hats, scarves, gloves, socks, gift cards and much more. The thoughtfulness of the community was warm and amazing in their response to our call for Purses of Hope. 85 purses were filled at our Nov. 3 meeting and will be distributed to ladies in need of support throughout Napa Valley through agencies such as UpValley Family Centers, VOICES, and NEWS. It truly does take a village to “Pay it Forward” in such a grand style at this Thanksgiving season. The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley are honored to be a part of this caring and generous community.