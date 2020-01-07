The Cameo has a face and a heart and it's not just mine. To Janice Humphrey (my gal Friday) who keeps me on track; to Janet Costner, who gives us those beautiful emails each week and a rock star website; to my incredible and helpful staff; to the ambassadors, who donate their time and energy for each special event; to a phenomenal board of directors, who inspire me to create the best program around; to all of the very generous donors whose contributions make it all possible and to all of you who believe in the magic of the movies, thank you! We really do have the best little theater in Wine Country.
Here’s to 2020 … Thank you!
Cathy Buck
Cameo Cinema, St. Helena