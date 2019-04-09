Lately we have read our share of contentious letters in the Star, so I thought it would be a nice change to write a letter of support for one of our local veterinarians, Dr. David Gold.
As cat lovers, we welcome our neighbors’ felines to come snack, eat a meal or share a ray of sunshine on our porch railing. In the past few years these visitors have included some otherwise unfamiliar cats who have found their way to “Casa McMason.” Our neighbors had dubbed them, “Scruffy Jack,” “Krispy Cream,” and “Big Gray” and also participated in their well-being. While these cats had enjoyed several months of meals, warm beds and a safe haven, sadly they have all since passed, the latter two more recently diagnosed with, “Kitty AIDS,” while at Dr. Gold’s St. Helena Veterinary Clinic for check-ups.
Upon receiving our statement from the clinic, it was clear Dr. Gold acknowledged these cats were “charity cases,” for lack of a better word, and our balance reflected this. Just sharing yet another fine example of the support our community receives, gives and thrives on.
I think it ironic for folks who are lucky enough (and choose) to live in our town, in paradise really, and in relative safety and comfort, who continue to see the glass as half-full.
Holly Mason
St. Helena